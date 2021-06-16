Magnachip stock drops after CFIUS orders merger pause
By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Magnachip (NYSE:MX) reveals receiving an order from the Treasury Department on behalf of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) telling the company to pause its acquisition by Wise Road Capital until a government review can be completed.
- The company says it's assessing the order's impact and will postpone its special shareholder meeting to vote on the deal that was scheduled for June 17.
- Magnachip shares are down nearly 8% pre-market.
