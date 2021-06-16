Williams announces deepwater export agreement at Shenandoah
Jun. 16, 2021 8:41 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) announces an export agreement with Beacon Offshore Energy Development LLC and its co-owner ShenHai, LLC, a subsidiary of Navitas Petroleum.
- Company to provide offshore natural gas gathering and transportation services and onshore natural gas processing services to the Shenandoah through the Discovery infrastructure in the central Gulf of Mexico.
- A five-mile offshore lateral pipeline and additional onshore processing facilities to handle the expected rich Shenandoah production to be installed. Shenandoah is expected to come online as early as late 2024.
- “Our investment in Shenandoah is a strategic expansion of our Gulf of Mexico infrastructure which further strengthens our portfolio of services. We are pleased to provide the entire spectrum of midstream capabilities to Beacon that will capture the full value of these important deepwater resources,” commented Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer for Williams.
- Williams owns and operates 3,500 miles of natural gas and oil gathering and transmission pipeline, along with 1.8 BCF/d of cryogenic processing capacity and 60,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity serving the Gulf of Mexico.