Blue Apron slumps on pricing public offering
Jun. 16, 2021 8:40 AM ET Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of ~4.7M shares of its common stock at $4.25/share for gross proceeds of $20.0M.
- Blue Apron has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 705,900 additional shares.
- The shares in the public offering are to be sold by Blue Apron.
- This offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- Shares -21% premarket.
