Blue Apron slumps on pricing public offering

  • Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of ~4.7M shares of its common stock at $4.25/share for gross proceeds of $20.0M.
  • Blue Apron has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 705,900 additional shares.
  • The shares in the public offering are to be sold by Blue Apron.
  • This offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • Shares -21% premarket.
  • Previously (June 15): Blue Apron slides after announcing share offering
