Momentive promotes Justin Coulombe to CFO
Jun. 16, 2021 8:44 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)MNTVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV) has promoted Justin Coulombe to the role of chief financial officer, effective June 28, 2021.
- Mr. Coulombe joined the company in 2019 as vice president of finance and was promoted to senior vice president of finance in early 2021 based on his success in building and leading the company’s strategic planning and analysis function.
- “After an extensive search process that included a diverse slate of external and internal candidates, the board unanimously agreed that Justin’s SaaS finance experience, leadership skills, and success in helping build out our strategic finance team made him the natural choice to be our next CFO,” says CEO Zander Lurie.