Applied UV stock rallies as UVC disinfection platform kills COVID-19 virus

Jun. 16, 2021 8:46 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)AUVIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) soars 30% premarket after announcing testing results from a third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon, a proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).
  • The study was designed to determine the SteriLumen's effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces.
  • The results demonstrate that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon achieved viral inactivation of >3.04-log reduction (>99.908%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >3.66-log reduction (>99.978%) at the 20-minute exposure time on stainless steel, at a distance of 2-inches.
  • On ceramic, the viral inactivation was >3.60-log reduction (> 99.975%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >4.43-log reduction (>99.996%) at the 20-minute exposure time at 2-inches.
