Genasys shares jump on bagging follow on $9.7M order from the U.S. Army

Jun. 16, 2021 8:55 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)GNSSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares +14% premarket on receiving a follow-on $9.7M order from the U.S. Army.
  • This is the third LRAD®450XL order received by the company in FY2021 under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.
  • The LRAD 450XL incorporates LRAD’s patented technology to generate the audio output of a unit almost twice its size and weight with the same high level of clarity and intelligibility consistent with the LRAD product line.
  • Yesterday, the company received integrated mass notification systems order from Southern Marin Fire Protection District.
