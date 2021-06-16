Halliburton wins Kuwait Oil contract for digital transformation projects
Jun. 16, 2021 8:58 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)HALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) says it was awarded a contract from Kuwait Oil Company to implement solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production at all Kuwait oil fields; financial terms are not disclosed.
- Halliburton says it "will collaborate with KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by implementing automated work processes and digital twins across KOC's major assets."
- Halliburton shares have trended higher since Schlumberger's CEO said he sees an "exceptional growth cycle" ahead for oil and gas businesses.