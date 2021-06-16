Comtech confirms receipt of letter from activist Outerbridge Capital Management

Jun. 16, 2021 9:00 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wireless communications technologies developer Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) has confirmed the receipt of a letter (dated June 14, 2021) from activist Outerbridge Capital Management.
  • Earlier this week, Comtech shares climbed 5.5% after Outerbridge Capital Management urged the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
  • In the letter addressed to Comtech's board, Outerbridge's Chief Investment Officer Rory Wallace wrote, "The Company should immediately retain a financial advisor to conduct a fulsome, clear-eyed, and dispassionate review of strategic alternatives."
  • Outerbridge and its affiliates own over 1% of Comtech's outstanding shares.
  • Comtech has now confirmed the receipt of the letter, adding that it is open to feedback from its shareholders.
  • Shares down -1.14% after hours.
  • Press Release.
