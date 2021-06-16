The Very Good Food to raise $20.7M in upsized bought deal offering
Jun. 16, 2021 9:31 AM ETThe Very Good Food Company Inc. (VRYYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Very Good Food (OTCQB:VRYYF) amended its agreement with Canaccord Genuity for increasing the size of its earlier announced bought deal offering from $15M to $20.7M.
- Canaccord agreed to purchase 4.87M units at $3.7/unit for gross proceeds of $18M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, wherein warrant will be exercisable to acquire one share for 18 months at $4.60/warrant share.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option for covering over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 729,750 units at issue price; if option is exercised in full, additional $2.7M in gross proceeds will be raised.
- Proceeds to be used for funding the commencement of operations at its production facility in Patterson, California, U.S. eCommerce and wholesale expansion efforts, International eCommerce launches and for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on or about July 8.