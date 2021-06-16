Kinross Gold halts Tasiast mine mill operations after fire
Jun. 16, 2021 9:44 AM ET By: Carl Surran
- Kinross Gold (KGC -2.9%) sinks at the open after temporarily suspending mill operations at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania due to a fire.
- The company says it is investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage and potential impact on the operation.
- The Tasiast mine contributed ~17% of Kinross' FY 2020 revenues, according to Bloomberg data.
- Kinross looks strong with high gold prices but Q1 free cash flow was relatively low due to weak cash flow from operations, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.