Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk sued over insulin prices
Jun. 16, 2021 10:06 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), SNY, LLYNVO, SNY, LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are facing a lawsuit from Mississippi alleging that the companies have colluded to keep insulin prices high.
- Attorney General Lynn Fitch says that over the last 10 years, the companies have raised prices as much as 1000%, within days of each other.
- She adds this has happened even has insulin production costs have decreased.
- Fitch notes that in 2016, the average diabetic spent just over $5700 per year.
- Fitch further alleges that the increases are part of a "fradulent conspiracy" between the companies and pharmacy benefit managers -- who are also named in the suit -- and manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers.
- In Mississippi, 25% of all health care expenditures are related to diabetes care.
- In January, the Senate Finance Committee issued a 90-page report examining the factors behind insulin price increases. The document also mentions the three companies extensively.
- Shares of Eli Lilly are down 0.1% to $223.27, Sanofi shares are down a penny to $53.91, and Novo Nordisk shares are up 0.1% to $84.65 in morning trading.