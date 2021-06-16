Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk sued over insulin prices

Jun. 16, 2021 10:06 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), SNY, LLYNVO, SNY, LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

Vial of insulin injection with a syringe on black table and stainless steel background.
Bernard Chantal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are facing a lawsuit from Mississippi alleging that the companies have colluded to keep insulin prices high.
  • Attorney General Lynn Fitch says that over the last 10 years, the companies have raised prices as much as 1000%, within days of each other.
  • She adds this has happened even has insulin production costs have decreased.
  • Fitch notes that in 2016, the average diabetic spent just over $5700 per year.
  • Fitch further alleges that the increases are part of a "fradulent conspiracy" between the companies and pharmacy benefit managers -- who are also named in the suit -- and manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers.
  • In Mississippi, 25% of all health care expenditures are related to diabetes care.
  • In January, the Senate Finance Committee issued a 90-page report examining the factors behind insulin price increases. The document also mentions the three companies extensively.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly are down 0.1% to $223.27, Sanofi shares are down a penny to $53.91, and Novo Nordisk shares are up 0.1% to $84.65 in morning trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.