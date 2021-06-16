Volt Information Sciences +2% on first positive net income in 14 quarters
Jun. 16, 2021 9:52 AM ETVolt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Volt Information Sciences (VOLT -5.0%) reports FQ2 revenue increase of 7.1% Y/Y to $222.1M, beating consensus by $1.1M and Adj. revenue too increased 5.9% Y/Y.
- Segment revenue: North American Staffing of $184.3M (+6.3% Y/Y); International Staffing $27.9M (+14.8% Y/Y); North American MSP $9.8M (+1% Y/Y); Corporate and other $0.12M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Gross margin increased 80 bps to 16.4%; Adj. EBITDA margin too increased 44 bps to 3.3%.
- Operating margin for North American Staffing increased 365 bps to 5.15%, International Staffing increased 312 bps to 3.94% and North American MSP too declined 189 bps to 3.2%.
- SG&A expense reduce 9% Y/Y, due to lower labor and related expenses, facility costs and professional fees.
- “We remain confident in the continued execution of our strategic initiatives and our ability to remain on the current growth trajectory for fiscal 2021.” said Linda Perneau, President and CEO.
