Volt Information Sciences +2% on first positive net income in 14 quarters

Jun. 16, 2021 9:52 AM ETVolt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Volt Information Sciences (VOLT -5.0%) reports FQ2 revenue increase of 7.1% Y/Y to $222.1M, beating consensus by $1.1M and Adj. revenue too increased 5.9% Y/Y.
  • Segment revenue: North American Staffing of $184.3M (+6.3% Y/Y); International Staffing $27.9M (+14.8% Y/Y); North American MSP $9.8M (+1% Y/Y); Corporate and other $0.12M (-1.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin increased 80 bps to 16.4%; Adj. EBITDA margin too increased 44 bps to 3.3%.
  • Operating margin for North American Staffing increased 365 bps to 5.15%, International Staffing increased 312 bps to 3.94% and North American MSP too declined 189 bps to 3.2%.
  • SG&A expense reduce 9% Y/Y, due to lower labor and related expenses, facility costs and professional fees.
  • “We remain confident in the continued execution of our strategic initiatives and our ability to remain on the current growth trajectory for fiscal 2021.” said Linda Perneau, President and CEO.
  • Also read: Q2 2021 Presentation
  • Previously: Volt Information Sciences EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (June 15)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.