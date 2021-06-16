Ossen Innovation extends closing date for merger deal to go private
Jun. 16, 2021 9:54 AM ETOssen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ossen Innovation (OSN -0.9%) extends date of termination to merger agreement for going private.
- The company says as per the amendment, the parties have agreed to extend the termination date by 3-month to September 17, 2021.
- Upon completion of the merger, the company will cease to be publicly traded and its ADSs will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.
- The initial merger agreement was inked in December last year, under which New Ossen Group (the Parent), and New Ossen Innovation (Merger Sub), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, agreed to buy Ossen Innovation at $1.70/share in cash or $5.10/ADS in cash.