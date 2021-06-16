Impact Biomedical gets US patent for mosquito repellant booster
Jun. 16, 2021 9:57 AM ETDSS, Inc. (DSS)By: SA News Team
- Document Security Systems (DSS -4.4%) company Impact BioMedical received notice of issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for 3FDB, a technology that increases the effectiveness of current mosquito repellants.
- 3FDB is an efficacy booster for existing mosquito repellants such as DEET, Picaridin, and IR3535, among others.
- The booster incapacitates two of the three receptors that mosquitos use to find sources of nutrition, in this case, that source is humans, the company said.
- "3FDB works differently from traditional insect repellents. It’s effective even at very low concentrations due to its multi-aspect receptor inhibition," Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Impact BioMedical said.