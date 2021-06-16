Evercore sees Cisco's defense deal 'adding to tailwinds' of growth

Jun. 16, 2021 9:57 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • A $1.18B defense IT contract won by Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is "adding to the tailwinds" benefiting top-line growth, Evercore ISI says in an update.
  • The contract - an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity pact with a one-year base and two one-year option periods - is for Cisco to provide SmartNet Total Care product and services to Defense Dept. users, and the solicitation by the Defense Information Systems Agency received three proposals, of which Cisco prevailed.
  • "DISA has been consolidating the networks of combat support agencies and taking the responsibility of running their help desks through the $11.7 billion Defense Enclave Services IT Contract to reduce costs and improve cybersecurity," analyst Amit Daryanani and team write.
  • And the firm expects an "acceleration of top-line growth" in the second half of this year "as return to work drives uplift in campus and beyond."
  • Evercore has an Outperform rating and $58 price target on Cisco, implying 8% upside.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.