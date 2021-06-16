Evercore sees Cisco's defense deal 'adding to tailwinds' of growth
Jun. 16, 2021 9:57 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A $1.18B defense IT contract won by Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is "adding to the tailwinds" benefiting top-line growth, Evercore ISI says in an update.
- The contract - an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity pact with a one-year base and two one-year option periods - is for Cisco to provide SmartNet Total Care product and services to Defense Dept. users, and the solicitation by the Defense Information Systems Agency received three proposals, of which Cisco prevailed.
- "DISA has been consolidating the networks of combat support agencies and taking the responsibility of running their help desks through the $11.7 billion Defense Enclave Services IT Contract to reduce costs and improve cybersecurity," analyst Amit Daryanani and team write.
- And the firm expects an "acceleration of top-line growth" in the second half of this year "as return to work drives uplift in campus and beyond."
- Evercore has an Outperform rating and $58 price target on Cisco, implying 8% upside.