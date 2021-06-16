Creatd proposes deal to acquire 55% stake in WHE Agency
Jun. 16, 2021 9:58 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Technology firm Creatd (CRTD +0.8%), the parent company of Vocal platform, has announced a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 55% stake in influencer talent management firm WHE Agency (WHE).
- The proposed deal consists of $275,000 in cash and $660,000 in stock.
- Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer commented, "We expect the definitive agreement for this transaction to be executed in July of this year and, over the next 12 months, we expect WHE Agency will contribute over $1M in agency-related net revenues."
- "WHE's roster of talent will gain access to Vocal's distribution outlets as well as capital and resources with which to leverage their personal brands for new opportunities," Frommer added.
- Tracy Willis, who co-founded the WHE Agency with Kenn Henman, will take on the role of CEO of WHE, reporting directly to Frommer.
- Earlier this month, Creatd increased its ownership stake in Plant Camp to 89%.