AmpliTech falls 8% on heels of SN2N joint venture to develop secure communications channel
Jun. 16, 2021 10:25 AM ETAmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)AMPGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) is committing to buy an equity stake and forming a joint venture with SN2N LLC to design and manufacture a secure communications channel.
- The company said the joint venture has completed a proof-of-concept of the solution, designed to provide clients with an additional layer of security at the hardware level.
- The companies are now moving to develop commercial-grade solutions based on proprietary chipsets for secure data transfer to cell phones, computers, among other things.
- AmpliTech has committed up to $350,000 to buy an initial equity stake in SN2N. The full funding is contingent on the completion of three additional development milestones: a secure device coding test, code optimization test, and FPGA design and production test.
- Upon successful completion of testing, AmpliTech would be the exclusive manufacturer for the LNA product line used with the encryption technology.
- The joint venture is aimed at additional security in solutions that require wireless connections. The company noted that the market opportunity is being driven by expected growth in the deployment of Low Earth Orbit Satellites communications and 5G networks.
- AMPG -8.46% to $5.52
- Source: Press Release