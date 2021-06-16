Rambus to acquire AnalogX and PLDA

  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) enters an agreement to acquire PLDA, an industry leader in Compute Express Link and PCI Express digital solutions.
  • Concurrently, the company acquired AnalogX, a provider of low-power multi-standard connectivity SerDes IP solutions.
  • The acquisitions of PLDA and AnalogX provide vital products and expertise that complement the company's leadership in server memory interface chips.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The deals are likely to close in Q3'21.
  • These deals will not materially impact 2021 results; Rambus expects deals to be accretive in 2022.
  • In addition, the Company initiated an accelerated share repurchase program of ~$100 million of its common stock, reaffirmed guidance.
