Alkame fulfills $1M PPE sales contract, confirms product development backlog, PURA investment
Jun. 16, 2021 10:07 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)ALKMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM +15.4%) announced the ongoing fulfillment of a $1M of PPE sales contract with Aladyn Protection Systems.
- The company's PPE business continues alongside the company's expanding co-packing operations.
- Separately, the company confirmed the product development backlog with a dozen companies currently in various stages of product development and production testing prior to entering the market.
- Some new products have already been announced and expected to enter the market this summer.
- ALKM’s West Coast Copacker is working in conjunction with Quencha Tea for entering the beverage sector with the development and production of a high-quality tea beverage line.
- Also, PURA finalized with ALKM on its earlier announced commitment for PURA to increase its investment in ALKM; in an earlier capital investment initiative, PURA acquired a 5% interest in ALKM.