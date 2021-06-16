Alkame fulfills $1M PPE sales contract, confirms product development backlog, PURA investment

Jun. 16, 2021 10:07 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)ALKMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Alkame (OTCPK:ALKM +15.4%) announced the ongoing fulfillment of a $1M of PPE sales contract with Aladyn Protection Systems.
  • The company's PPE business continues alongside the company's expanding co-packing operations.
  • Separately, the company confirmed the product development backlog with a dozen companies currently in various stages of product development and production testing prior to entering the market.
  • Some new products have already been announced and expected to enter the market this summer.
  • ALKM’s West Coast Copacker is working in conjunction with Quencha Tea for entering the beverage sector with the development and production of a high-quality tea beverage line.
  • Also, PURA finalized with ALKM on its earlier announced commitment for PURA to increase its investment in ALKM; in an earlier capital investment initiative, PURA acquired a 5% interest in ALKM.
