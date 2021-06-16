Data-streaming firm Confluent sets IPO at $29-$33/share, valuing firm at up to $8.3B (update)
Jun. 16, 2021 10:11 AM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT)CFLT, MSFTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Data-streaming firm Confluent Inc. (CFLT) unveiled specifics Wednesday for a planned IPO that could value the company at more than $8B.
- Confluent wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to sell 23M Class A shares through the initial public offering at an expected $29-to-$33 price range.
- Plans call for the company to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CFLT.”
- Confluent didn’t grant underwriters any option to buy extra shares for overallotments. However, in addition to its Class A stock, CFLT will have some 229.4M Class B shares following the IPO.
- All told, the company expects to have about 252.4M shares outstanding after going public. Assuming Class A and B shares carry the same price, that will value Confluent at about $7.3B to $8.3B, depending on where the stock prices within its expected range.
- Class A shares carry one vote apiece, while Class B shares have 10 each. Company executives, directors and pre-IPO investors own Class B shares, which Confluent wrote in its S-1 will give them about 99% of voting rights.
- Pre-IPO investors Coatue and Altimeter have expressed non-binding interest in exercising options to purchase some 1.73M shares of stock each as part of the offering, although the actual amounts could vary based on where the IPO prices at. Those shares wouldn’t be subject to any lock-up period, as per Confluent’s S-1.
- CFLT’s other pre-IPO backers include A-list firms Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital.
- Confluent expects to net some $671.9M from the IPO if it prices at a midpoint $31 a share. The firm plans to use the funds for working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and possible future acquisitions.
- CFLT was founded in 2014 by former LinkedIn executives Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao to expand on the Apache Kafka platform that they developed while at the social-networking firm.
- LinkedIn was reportedly a significant early investor of the firm, with its interest transferring to Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) when MSFT acquired LinkedIn for $26.2B in 2016. However, the company’s S-1 didn’t list Microsoft among significant current shareholders and Confluent declined to comment on whether MSFT still owns a stake in the firm.
- As for Confluent’s financials, the company wrote in its S-1 that revenues soared 60.2% in 2020 to hit $208.6M. However, expenses also expanded and CFLT’s net loss rose 141.8% to reach $229.8M: