Jun. 16, 2021 10:57 AM ET

  • ResMed (RMD -0.6%) has risen ~8.2% since Phillips (PHG -0.1%) announced a recall of millions of sleep apnea and ventilator machines on Monday citing health risks.
  • With San Diego, California-based medical device maker well outperforming the broader market including its rival over the past five-day period, Bank of America has cut its rating to underperform from neutral.
  • The analyst Lyanne Harrison sees an overreaction in shares to competitor’s product recall. With shares trading at an all-time high and above historical P/E, the analyst cites valuation as the reason for the downgrade.
  • Harrison estimates a $24M near-term upside and argues that the further tailwinds are limited by the company’s supply chain challenges and the year-end launch of AirSense 11.
  • In May, J.P. Morgan analyst David Low upgraded ResMed to overweight from neutral, noting the upcoming commercial rollout of AirSense 11.
