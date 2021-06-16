ResMed cut to neutral at BofA citing overreaction to rival’s product recall
Jun. 16, 2021 10:57 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)PHG, RMDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- ResMed (RMD -0.6%) has risen ~8.2% since Phillips (PHG -0.1%) announced a recall of millions of sleep apnea and ventilator machines on Monday citing health risks.
- With San Diego, California-based medical device maker well outperforming the broader market including its rival over the past five-day period, Bank of America has cut its rating to underperform from neutral.
- The analyst Lyanne Harrison sees an overreaction in shares to competitor’s product recall. With shares trading at an all-time high and above historical P/E, the analyst cites valuation as the reason for the downgrade.
- Harrison estimates a $24M near-term upside and argues that the further tailwinds are limited by the company’s supply chain challenges and the year-end launch of AirSense 11.
- In May, J.P. Morgan analyst David Low upgraded ResMed to overweight from neutral, noting the upcoming commercial rollout of AirSense 11.