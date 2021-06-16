Spotify confirms exclusive deal to stream top podcast 'Call Her Daddy'
Jun. 16, 2021 11:12 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (SPOT +0.9%) has confirmed an exclusive multi-year deal to stream top podcast Call Her Daddy, starting July 21.
- The company didn't disclose financial terms, though reports of the impending deal noted a $20M-plus licensing fee along with first-look rights to help host Alexandra Cooper develop other projects.
- "Soon, all new and existing episodes of the show will be available for free and exclusively on Spotify for new listeners and the 'Daddy Gang,' as fans call themselves, to enjoy," Spotify says.
- It's the second-most popular female-created podcast globally on Spotify, the company says.