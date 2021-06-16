Opthea surges 41% as potential beneficiary of Clearside wet AMD data
Jun. 16, 2021 12:21 PM ETClearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD), OPTCLSD, OPTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are up 41% in afternoon trading, possibly due to a data release yesterday from Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) on its wet age-related macular degeneration ("AMD") candidate.
- Earlier in the day, Opthea reached a 52-week high of $16.23.
- In a phase 2b trial, Opthea's lead candidate, OPT-302, when giving together with Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab), was superior to Lucentis alone in untreated wet AMD patients.
- Opthea started treatment in the first patient in its phase 3 trial for OPT-302 in March.