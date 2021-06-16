Opthea surges 41% as potential beneficiary of Clearside wet AMD data

  • Shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are up 41% in afternoon trading, possibly due to a data release yesterday from Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) on its wet age-related macular degeneration ("AMD") candidate.
  • Earlier in the day, Opthea reached a 52-week high of $16.23.
  • In a phase 2b trial, Opthea's lead candidate, OPT-302, when giving together with Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab), was superior to Lucentis alone in untreated wet AMD patients.
  • Opthea started treatment in the first patient in its phase 3 trial for OPT-302 in March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.