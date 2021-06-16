CI Financial renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
Jun. 16, 2021 11:19 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)CIXXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (CIXX +0.4%) announces intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (‘ASPP’).
- CI intends to purchase up to 18,194,790 of its common shares by way of a Normal Course Issuer Bid, representing 10% of the total public float.
- Purchases under the Normal Course Issuer Bid may commence on June 18, 2021 and will terminate on June 17, 2022. Under the current Normal Course Issuer Bid, CI and the trustee purchased 19,114,591 common shares at a weighted average price of $18.55/ share between June 18, 2020 and June 10, 2021.
- CI is permitted to purchase up to 267,694 common shares daily, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the common shares for the six months ended as of May 31, 2021 (1,070,778).