Toshiba chairman says he might resign once governance issues are resolved
Jun. 16, 2021 11:20 AM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF)TOSYY, TOSBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF,OTCPK:TOSYY) Chairman Osamu Nagayama says he will consider resigning once the company's board is staffed with more people with experience running companies and a new CEO is handed the reins.
- “These are the two major tasks if I remain as a board member and the chairperson of the board,” Nagayama tells the Wall Street Journal. “When I see the whole thing set in the right order, it’s an appropriate time I consider myself to resign.”
- Nagayama, who previously headed a Japanese pharmaceutical company with Roche as the majority owner, is up for reelection at Toshiba's annual meeting on June 25.
- Shareholder pressure has mounted since an investigation found that Toshiba colluded with the Japanese government to pressure a shareholder vote last summer that put the current board directors in their seats.
- A recent emergency board meeting removed four executives, including two directors.