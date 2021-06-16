Saratoga Investment adds to Bullish rating as Oppenheimer initiates coverage

Jun. 16, 2021 11:20 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)SUNS, SLRC, SARBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage of Saratoga Investment (SAR +0.8%) with an Outperform rating as the company's pipeline growth and new business opportunities rebound from the severe COVID-19 impact.
  • Sets price target at $29.
  • The closed-end investment company received a second SBIC license, which will provide up to $175M of SBA guaranteed debentures, Penn points out.
  • As a result, Saratoga now has two licenses with will allow it to increase SBA borrowings to $325M from $150M, he adds.
  • In addition, management estimates cost of new debt will likely be below 2% all in and Egan Jones recently upgraded SAR to BBB+.
  • Penn's rating on SAR is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Very Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
  • In addition, due to a change in analyst responsibilities, Penn is assuming coverage of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), both with an Outperform rating.
  • Earlier this year, SA contributor Bashar Issa considered it time to take profits on Saratoga Investment.
