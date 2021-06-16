BASF delays Wintershall Dea oil and gas IPO until next year

Jun. 16, 2021
  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.1%) says it is postponing the IPO of its Wintershall Dea oil and gas subsidiary until after 2021, citing current market conditions for the sector.
  • BASF, which owns 73% of Wintershall Dea, and co-owner LetterOne had planned on an IPO in this year's H2.
  • Oil and gas prices have recovered considerably but this has not been fully reflected in earnings estimates by brokers and market valuations of oil and gas companies, the companies say.
  • "Strategically, BASF remains fully committed to divest its share in Wintershall Dea," BASF finance chief Hans-Ulrich Engel says, adding that the business remains a strong cash contributor to its shareholders.
  • BASF's expected higher dividend yield provides "an interesting opportunity to initiate a long position," Ellsworth Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
