New You ST Brands intends to acquire UK's Always Pure Organics
Jun. 16, 2021 11:59 AM ETNew You Inc. (NWYU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- New You (OTCQB:NWYU) says its subsidiary ST Brands has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership of UK's CBD cosmetic wholesaler Always Pure Organics at a purchase price of $130M.
- Always Pure Organics is a specialist manufacturer and distributor of cannabis-based products with a complete portfolio of edible, cosmetic and topical cannabidiol (CBD) products in UK, Europe, and Japan and estimated revenue of $17-20M in FY 2021.
- The company is also a primary distributor for ST Brand’s newly acquired Infinite CBD’s edible gummies, an acquisition completed and announced in May of this year.
- Out of the purchase price, $10M will be due upon close and 5 tranches over the subsequent 14 months.
- New You says it plans to raise additional funds to finance each tranche of the equity purchase.
- "The combination of our global supply and distribution capabilities with their regional network and production is highly complementary," says New You chairman Jason Frankovich.
- Both parties intend to complete the definitive securities purchase agreement within 30 days of the LOI.
