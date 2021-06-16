WalkMe’s stock sinks following IPO that valued the workplace-software firm at some $2.6B (update)

Jun. 16, 2021

  • Workplace-software firm WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) sank more than 12% intraday Wednesday on its first trading day following a Nasdaq IPO that valued the firm at some $2.6B.
  • WKME shares rose 2.1% to $31.64 shortly after opening at around noon ET, but quickly turned negative. They fell to as low as $27.25 intraday, down 12.1% from the stock's $31-a-share IPO price.
  • However, WalkMe later partly recovered to close at $28.81, off 7.1% for the session.
  • WKME’s Digital Adoption Platform helps businesses make internal and external Web sites more easily accessible for both customers and employees by adding a GPS-like tool that helps guide people on how to use a site.
  • Companies use WKME’s platform for such applications as customer relationship management (or “CRM”), human-resources management (often known as “human-capital management” or “HCM”), customer onboarding and more.
  • “Using our cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform … employees and customers of organizations can navigate Web sites, SaaS applications and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task, from simple online transactions to complex cross-application software processes [with] no manual clicks or entries,” the company wrote in its F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • WalkMe’s roughly 2,000 clients include 155 of Fortune 500 corporations.
  • The company’s initial public offering sold some 9.3M shares at the upper end of an expected $29-$32 price range. WKME also granted underwriters the option to buy about 1.4M extra shares for overallotments.
  • All told, WKME expects to have some 82.6M ordinary shares outstanding following the IPO, or about 84M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • At $31 a share, that values the firm at about $2.56B to $2.6B, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy.
  • WalkMe is also poised to gross some $287M from the IPO. That will rise to $329.8M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. The company wrote in its F-1 that it intends to use the money for such things as working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
  • As for financials, WKME wrote in its F-1 that total revenues soared 41.1% year on year during 2020 to hit $148.3M. That helped the company narrow its losses by 10.2% to about $45M:

