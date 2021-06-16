CannaPharmaRX inks agreement with Israeli Group K&K Consulting

Jun. 16, 2021 12:13 PM ETCannaPharmaRX, Inc. (CPMD)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • CannapharmaRx (OTCPK:CPMD +4.8%) announces agreement with K&K Consulting to broaden its exposure to the medical cannabis market in Israel. Company to also have access to the Israeli capital markets that may provide favorable financing for the venture.
  • Based upon current analyses, the cannabis patient numbers in Israel have reached a record high in 2020, with over 60,000 users.
  • “We believe this relationship will provide us access to overseas capital markets that want to place investments in the cannabis space," commented Nick Colvin, CEO of CannapharmaRX.
