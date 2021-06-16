Convey Health Solutions falls below IPO price in first day of trading
Jun. 16, 2021
- Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) fell 6% in its first day of trading after its initial public offering was priced last night at $14/share, at the bottom of range of $14-$16.
- The company, a provider of technology solutions for government-sponsored health insurance plans, was selling 13.3M shares, according to a statement.
- Convey Health plans to use the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.
