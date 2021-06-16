Convey Health Solutions falls below IPO price in first day of trading

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept
Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) fell 6% in its first day of trading after its initial public offering was priced last night at $14/share, at the bottom of range of $14-$16.
  • The company, a provider of technology solutions for government-sponsored health insurance plans, was selling 13.3M shares, according to a statement.
  • Convey Health plans to use the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder.
  • See SA contributor Donovan Jones' piece from last week entitled "Convey Holding Finalizes $200 Million IPO Plan."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.