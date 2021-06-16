EXFO's Lamonde again rejects Viavi buyout offer; shares give up most gains
Jun. 16, 2021 1:01 PM ETEXFO Inc. (EXFO), VIAVVIAV, EXFOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Updated 1:21 p.m.: EXFO shares have come off their news halt, now trading up 2%, significantly lower than its earlier 17% gain. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 2.8%.
- EXFO's controlling shareholder, Germain Lamonde, has issued a statement saying that a premium buyout offer for the company from Viavi Solutions (VIAV +3%) doesn't have his support.
- "This is the third time that Viavi has made an offer to acquire EXFO, after its first and second attempts in November 2020 at a price of US$4.75 and in May 2021 at a price of US$5.25, respectively," Lamonde writes.
- "On both occasions, I have indicated clearly to the board of directors of EXFO that, as the controlling shareholder of EXFO, I would not consider any transaction with Viavi and the board consequently concluded that there was no merit in pursuing any discussions with Viavi and did reiterate today to the board that, for the third time, Viavi's non-binding proposal would not obtain my support as the controlling shareholder."
- He says he continues to believe that life as a private company is best for EXFO, but failing that, it needs to remain a public company and not part of Viavi.
- "I believe wholeheartedly in the prospects of EXFO as a stand-alone company and I have no intention of changing the current operations of EXFO, including the location of its head office in Québec city."
- And he reminds shareholders that his proposed transaction offers immediate liquidity at a 63% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq before his deal was announced.
- EXFO was halted up 17%; it's now set to resume trading at 1:20 p.m. ET.