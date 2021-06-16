Prothena nears a four-year high with a Street high target from Jefferies

Jun. 16, 2021 1:09 PM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)PRTABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Brain puzzle missing a piece
PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • The shares of Alzheimer’s drug developer, Prothena Corporation (PRTA +4.2%) have reached the highest level since November 2017 driven by the optimism generated by the FDA decision to approve, Aduhelm, Biogen’s treatment for the memory-robbing disease.
  • Noting an increased value to be realized by late-stage biotech’s pipeline for Alzheimer’s, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee has nearly doubled the price target of Prothena to $75.00 from $38.00 per share implying a premium of ~44.3% to the last close. The analyst maintains the buy rating.
  • In Q1 2022, the company expects to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its experimental Alzheimer’s therapy targeting amyloid-beta, PRX012 which is similar but potentially more potent than Aduhelm, according to the analyst.
  • An IND for PRX005, an experimental antibody that targets tau, is anticipated in Q3 2021, and Yee expects Bristol-Myers could enter into an anti-Tau partnership in Q3 which will also generate attention to PRX012.
  • Prothena is developing PRX005 as part of a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
