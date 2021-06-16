Peloton Bike+ found to have hacking vulnerability
Jun. 16, 2021 1:12 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (PTON -2.3%) is lower on the day after a McAfee report on the hacking vulnerability of the Bike+ is circulated.
- McAfee researchers were able gain root access to the bike's software after finding an entry point through the device's "bootloader" and tampering with an image uploaded by a USB key. While the vulnerability requires physical access to the Bike+ to pull off, McAfee warns malware could be installed undetected at any point during construction, at a warehouse or in the delivery or repair process.
- Peloton has confirmed that the flaw was also found on the Peloton Tread, which was recalled last month along with the Peloton Tread+. A firmware update can fix the issue on all the existing Peloton devices.
