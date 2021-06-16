Federal Reserve lightens risk from virus on economy; keeps rates near zero
Jun. 16, 2021 2:02 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor128 Comments
- The Federal Reserve keeps rates near zero and continues to purchase assets at its current rate.
- Risks to the economy continue, but the Fed no longer says the virus is weighing on the economy, according to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) statement.
- Amid progress from COVID vaccinations "and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the statement said.
- The central bank acknowledges the strengthening of the economy since the April meeting. As a result, most Fed officials expect a rate hike sometime in 2023, according to the closely-watched dot plot.
- The major stock averages drop on the new; the Nasdaq falls 0.7%, the Dow -0.8% and the S&P 500 -0.7% at 2:07 PM ET. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumps to 1.51%, about 3 basis points higher than today's low.
- The forward guidance in the statement remains the same as after the previous meeting: The committee "expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time."
- Also, it will maintain its current rate of asset purchases "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."
- In three weeks, when the minutes from the meeting are released, we'll find out if the policymakers talked about if they're starting to think about tapering asset purchases — a question that's sure to be asked at the upcoming press conference.
- To be specific, the federal funds rate target range stays at 0.0%-0.25% and the central bank will continue to purchase at least $80B per month of Treasury securities and at least $40B per month of agency MBS.
- Watch Chair Jerome Powell's press conference live at 2:30 PM ET.