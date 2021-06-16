Kroger Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.87B (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect FIFO gross margin of +23%.
- Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
