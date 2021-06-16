Smith & Wesson Brands FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, June 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+89.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.8M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 41.2%; and Adjusted operating income of $68.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.