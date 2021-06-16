Smith & Wesson Brands FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, June 17th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+89.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.8M (+11.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Gross margin of 41.2%; and Adjusted operating income of $68.8M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.