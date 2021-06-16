Southwest Airlines experiences third day of elevated cancellations
Jun. 16, 2021 2:22 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.8%) is still seeing some flight disruption after two days of technical glitches.
- Flightaware shows 315 Southwest flights have been canceled on the day to represent about 9% of all the carrier's flights. 620 flights are reported to be delayed today to represent about 18% of all the carrier's flights.
- Shares of Southwest Airlines are down about 3% for the week, which is roughly the same drop as is being seen with other major U.S. airline stocks. Southwest has experienced several days of technical glitches in the past without any major impact to bookings, despite the frustrations and social media lamenting of passengers caught up in the delays and cancellations.
- Delta and Alaska Airlines are reported to have experienced technical issues also this week on a smaller scale.
- Last week, Southwest added a new city to its domestic schedule and opened up more international routes for bookings.