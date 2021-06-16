Fusion Acquisition in talks to tap London SPAC market

Jun. 16, 2021 2:22 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML), ML.WSMLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • John James, CEO of Fusion Acquisition (FUSE +0.1%) is in talks to launch a new blank-check company in London in the coming weeks with the aim of becoming the first to take advantage of a new British SPAC regime - Reuters.
  • James is working with JPMorgan on a third Fusion investment platform after two Nasdaq-listed SPACs: Fusion Acquisition Corp and Fusion Acquisition Corp II.
  • In February, Fusion Acquisition I merged with digital finance firm MoneyLion and Fusion Acquisition II raised $435M.
  • James also the co-founder and chairman of Singapore-based fintech firm BetaSmartz, is looking to raise about $300M for a new vehicle targeting a wide range of financial companies including asset managers and insurers with disruptive technologies, as per the sources.
  • Fusion’s choice of London comes as post-Brexit Britain scrambles to make the capital more competitive in one of the hottest areas in finance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.