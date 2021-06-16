Fusion Acquisition in talks to tap London SPAC market
Jun. 16, 2021 2:22 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML), ML.WSMLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- John James, CEO of Fusion Acquisition (FUSE +0.1%) is in talks to launch a new blank-check company in London in the coming weeks with the aim of becoming the first to take advantage of a new British SPAC regime - Reuters.
- James is working with JPMorgan on a third Fusion investment platform after two Nasdaq-listed SPACs: Fusion Acquisition Corp and Fusion Acquisition Corp II.
- In February, Fusion Acquisition I merged with digital finance firm MoneyLion and Fusion Acquisition II raised $435M.
- James also the co-founder and chairman of Singapore-based fintech firm BetaSmartz, is looking to raise about $300M for a new vehicle targeting a wide range of financial companies including asset managers and insurers with disruptive technologies, as per the sources.
- Fusion’s choice of London comes as post-Brexit Britain scrambles to make the capital more competitive in one of the hottest areas in finance.