Spotify launches live-audio Clubhouse rival feature Greenroom
Jun. 16, 2021 2:34 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (SPOT -1.6%) has launched its Clubhouse rival, called Greenroom.
- That builds on Spotify's acquisition of Betty Labs in March, which won it the then-sports-focused live audio app Locker Room.
- Greenroom is now available on iOS and Android in more than 135 markets, with an updated look-and-feel and the ability for any user to host or participate in live audio chat rooms that can hold up to 1,000 members. And conversations held in the rooms can easily be converted into podcasts.
- Along with the launch, it's building a Spotify Creator Fund in order to help live audio creators monetize their work; it's coming later this summer.
- Previously, Spotify had confirmed that its latest exclusive podcast streaming deal was with Alexandra Cooper and her Call Her Daddy program.