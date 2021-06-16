Former Fed governor: listen to Powell, not dot-plot
Jun. 16, 2021 2:46 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Reacting to the Federal Reserve's latest projections on interest rates, former Fed governor Randy Kroszner indicated Wednesday that market watchers should give their heaviest weight to commentary delivered by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
- In an interview with CNBC, Kroszner, who now teaches at the University of Chicago Booth School, said that listening to the Fed chief will give a more accurate outlook for the future of interest rates than the central bank's dot-pot summary of internal Fed opinion.
- "The dot-plots are not Fed policy," he said, adding that there should be "a really big dot for Jay Powell."
- The dot-plot represents a way for the Fed to communicate expectations held by the 18 members of its rate-setting committee. It tracks those forecasts as a graph, with each "dot" representing a projection by one of the top Fed officials.
- Asked about inflation, Kroszner said that recent economic trends could lead to an increase in inflation expectations. However, he added the market and the Fed still appear to think the recent spikes in prices will be transitory.
- As to how the Fed should handle policy in the near future, Kroszner argued that the central bank "really has to manage communication carefully."
- Earlier on Wednesday, the Fed kept its key rate near zero and maintained its pace of asset purchases. At the same time, the dot-plot showed that expectations grew within the central bank that a rate hike would become necessary sometime before the end of 2023.