Google to open retail store in Manhattan tomorrow
Jun. 16, 2021 3:15 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Google (GOOG -0.3%, GOOGL -0.4%) is opening its first retail store in New York City - just a block over from an Apple store (AAPL +0.1%).
- The store opens tomorrow in the Chelsea neighborhood, in part of the first floor of its Manhattan office.
- And while it has done pop-up retail concepts in the past, setting up a permanent space on Apple store turf is a new wrinkle.
- "This new space will be a natural extension of our commitment to NYC and provide customers with hands-on interaction with our lineup of devices and services — from Pixel phones and Nest products to Fitbit wearables and Pixelbooks," the company says.
- Unsurprisingly, as with Apple stores, Google's store is design-forward, and features a "Nest Gallery Wall" that displays 35 of the company's home products in a full range of colors and materials, along with "Sandboxes" - rooms that show how products can be used together in the home.