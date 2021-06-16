Algonquin Power & Utilities proposes $900M in equity units offering

Jun. 16, 2021 4:11 PM ETAQNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Marking its fourth green offering, Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) plans to conduct an underwritten marketed public offering of equity units in an expected total stated amount of $900M.
  • Underwriters granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the equity units issued in the offering.
  • Each unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and will initially consist of a contract to purchase shares and a 1/20, or 5%, undivided beneficial ownership interest in $1,000 principal amount of the company's re-marketable senior notes expected to be due June 15, 2026.
  • Net proceeds to be used for financing or refinancing investments in renewable energy generation projects or facilities or other clean energy technologies .
  • Equity units are expected to be listed on NYSE and trading expected to commence within 30 days of initial issuance.
  • Shares trading 5.3% down after hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.