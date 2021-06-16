Algonquin Power & Utilities proposes $900M in equity units offering
Jun. 16, 2021 4:11 PM ETAQNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Marking its fourth green offering, Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) plans to conduct an underwritten marketed public offering of equity units in an expected total stated amount of $900M.
- Underwriters granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the equity units issued in the offering.
- Each unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and will initially consist of a contract to purchase shares and a 1/20, or 5%, undivided beneficial ownership interest in $1,000 principal amount of the company's re-marketable senior notes expected to be due June 15, 2026.
- Net proceeds to be used for financing or refinancing investments in renewable energy generation projects or facilities or other clean energy technologies .
- Equity units are expected to be listed on NYSE and trading expected to commence within 30 days of initial issuance.
- Shares trading 5.3% down after hours