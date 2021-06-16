Safe Bulkers continues fleet upgrade with new Panamax purchase

Jun. 16, 2021 4:15 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Blulkcarrier
Opla/iStock via Getty Images

  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) strikes a deal to acquire a Panamax class dry-bulk vessel for $22M.
  • The vessel is due to be delivered by August 2021.
  • Safe Bulkers says it will use cash reserves to pay for the vessel.
  • The company says the new acquisition is part of its efforts to gradually renew its fleet through selective acquisitions of younger second-hand Japanese built tonnage to replace older vessels or Chinese-built vessels.
  • The core part of Safe Bulkers' renewal strategy is still the acquisition of advanced design energy efficient newbuilds.
  • Read more about the vessel purchase.
  • See the breakdown of the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Safe Bulkers of Very Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.