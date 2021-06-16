Safe Bulkers continues fleet upgrade with new Panamax purchase
Jun. 16, 2021
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) strikes a deal to acquire a Panamax class dry-bulk vessel for $22M.
- The vessel is due to be delivered by August 2021.
- Safe Bulkers says it will use cash reserves to pay for the vessel.
- The company says the new acquisition is part of its efforts to gradually renew its fleet through selective acquisitions of younger second-hand Japanese built tonnage to replace older vessels or Chinese-built vessels.
- The core part of Safe Bulkers' renewal strategy is still the acquisition of advanced design energy efficient newbuilds.
