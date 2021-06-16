Satsuma shares surge on data from early-stage STS101 trial

  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) announces positive pharmacokinetic, tolerability and safety results from a Phase 1 trial of migraine treatment STS101.
  • Shares up more than 18% post market.
  • The Phase 1 data showed that all three dose strengths (5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths) administered were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile.
  • Based on results from this trial and other data, including preliminary results to date from the ongoing late-stage ASCEND long-term, open-label safety trial, Satsuma is initiating its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial with the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101.
  • The company reiterated that it expects to post top-line results from the SUMMIT trial in the second half of 2022.
