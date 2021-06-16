Hot Stocks: Waymo and GM funding innovation, HRB and LZB drop on earnings, antitrust heats up
- Traders were largely focused on the Federal Reserve during Wednesday's trading, but some single-stock stories still broke through. This included multiple announcements related to innovation in the auto industry, led by GM (NYSE:GM) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo.
- Meanwhile, earnings news sparked a decline in two big-name companies, as both tax preparer H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and furniture maker La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) lost ground after the release of their respective quarterly reports.
- The federal government's antitrust push continued as well. The Department of Justice is looking at the deal to merge Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Aon (NYSE:AON). Meanwhile, investors got additional details about how new proposed antitrust legislation would impact Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
- In other news, shares of banking giant Citigroup (NYSE:C) came under pressure after the firm's CFO warned on its trading revenue and expenses. And don't forget about meme stocks: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) was a momentum mover on Wednesday, posting a double-digit percentage gain.
- Waymo, the self-driving car business owned by Google's parent Alphabet, revealed a $2.5B investment round Wednesday. Alphabet contributed to this haul, along with other investors, like Andreessen Horowitz.
- Meanwhile, GM also said it was increasing its investment in technology development in the auto industry. In this case, the company said it has stepped up its funding of electric vehicles, with a target of $35B in investments in EV and autonomous vehicles between 2020 and 2025.
- Commenting on the move, GM CEO Mary Barra told CNBC that the company wanted to be the leader in the EV market. To do this, she planned to leverage the company's long history in the business and its well-recognized vehicle brands, like Hummer.
- Shares of H&R Block dropped about 6.5% after the company released its quarterly results. Though the firm's headline earnings figure beat expectations, there was some concern about the firm's revenue growth.
- Lay-Z-Boy also suffered a sell-off in the wake of its earnings release, with shares falling nearly 12%. The company beat expectations for its most recent quarter but warned that it faces supply chain disruptions, which will compress its margins in the near term.
- Chatter has picked up lately around antitrust measures aimed at the big tech companies. That continued Wednesday, amid news that Apple would be banned from pre-installing its own apps on Apple devices as part of new legislation proposed last week.
- In other antitrust news, federal authorities sued to prevent Aon from buying Willis Towers. Shares of WLTW fell 7% on the news.
- Citigroup slipped on comments made by its CFO Mark Mason at an industry conference. Mason said trading revenue would likely drop around 30% from last year.
- Arrival got a boost from retail trade interest. The stock finished off its highs but still ending Wednesday at $22.03, up nearly 11% on the day.
- The company tweeted a picture of its van on Tuesday, stirring interest in its product. This was picked up by Reddit chatter, which helped drive action on Wednesday.
- Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was in the news Wednesday, on a report from McAfee that said the company's Bike+ product was vulnerable to hacking. Investors didn't respond much to the warning, with shares dipping by less than 1%.