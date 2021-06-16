Lockheed Martin secures $191M contract to provide strategic weapon system for US and UK

  • The Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rotary and Mission Systems awarded an ~$191M firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. and UK to provide strategic weapon system for the fleet ballistic missile program.
  • Work expected to be completed on Feb. 28, 2028.
  • Fiscal 2021 other procurement contract funds in the amount of ~$31.3M will be obligated; and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion contract funds in the amount of ~$8.81M will be obligated on initial award.
  • Previously: Lockheed Martin bags $137.7M contract for Naval Air Systems Command (June 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.