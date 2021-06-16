Lockheed Martin secures $191M contract to provide strategic weapon system for US and UK
- The Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rotary and Mission Systems awarded an ~$191M firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. and UK to provide strategic weapon system for the fleet ballistic missile program.
- Work expected to be completed on Feb. 28, 2028.
- Fiscal 2021 other procurement contract funds in the amount of ~$31.3M will be obligated; and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion contract funds in the amount of ~$8.81M will be obligated on initial award.
