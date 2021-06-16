Gazprom forecasts 50% jump in full-year core earnings to $30B

Logo of the Gazprom headquarters for Serbia. Gazprom is one of the main power and energy companies of Russia, with offices worldwide.
BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) expects 2021 core earnings to rise by 50% from a year earlier to $30B, Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov says, adding that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is now fully financed.
  • Gazprom has cut its initial borrowing plan for the year by 100B rubles ($1.39B) to 411B rubles but expects a Eurobond issue soon, and will consider the euro, U.S. dollar and Swiss franc as possible currencies, Sadygov also says.
  • The company is planning to raise funding for the development of its Ust-Luga gas processing joint project with Wintershall Dea by the end of next year.
  • Finally, Gazprom is not planning a secondary public offering or an additional share issue, Sadygov says.
  • Gazprom said last month that it swung to a Q1 net profit of 447.2B rubles from a year-earlier loss of 116B rubles.
