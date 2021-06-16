EnerSys 'finding its stride,' upgraded to Buy at BTIG
Jun. 16, 2021
- EnerSys (ENS +3.0%) sports a solid gain after BTIG upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $125 price target, with analyst Greg Lewis saying he left meetings with management last week "more constructive on the longer-term story."
- Demand for EnerSys' core TPPL product is sold out, with management's focus on scaling up production across its factories, Lewis says, and the company rolled out its lithium-ion battery solution earlier this year which should start to gain traction.
- The rollout of 5G mid-spectrum is providing a bridge until the full benefit of the 5G rollout starts to be realized later this year, Lewis says.
- Finally, management was "noticeably more positive" on its Energy Storage Systems business, noting the addition of electric vehicle fast-charging as an additional application to its ESS system, which already provides energy storage, energy arbitrage and emergency power.
- EnerSys reported better than forecast earnings and revenues in its latest quarterly results.