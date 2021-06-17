SPAC Kernel Group gains on report of talks to take urban farming company Infarm public
Jun. 16, 2021 10:11 PM ETKernel Group Holdings, Inc. (KRNL), SVKRNL, SVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SPAC Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) rose 1.3% in after hours trading on a report that the firm is in talks to take vertical farming startup Infarm public.
- The deal is expected to value the combined companies at more than a $1B, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Reuters reported in April that the German vertical farming company had hired Goldman Sachs to help with talks to find a SPAC deal.
- Infarm raised $100M in new funding in March from firms including Hanaco Ventures and Atomico, according to a Bloomberg report, bringing its total funding to over $400M
- Infarm said it uses 95% less water, 90% less transport and zero chemical pesticide than soil-based agriculture with the majority of electricity use throughout the Infarm network coming from renewable energy.
- Infarm competes with AeroFarms, which announced a deal to go public through combination a with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in late March.